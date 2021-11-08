Travis Scott Sued Over "Predictable and Preventable" Astroworld Tragedy That Left 8 Dead

Watch : Kylie Jenner Breaks Her Silence on Astroworld Festival Tragedy

UPDATE: Two days after tragedy struck at the Astroworld music event in Houston on Friday, Nov. 5, at least a dozen more concertgoers have filed lawsuits against Travis Scott, as well as Live Nation, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation, NRG Park (where the concert was held) and several other organizers, including ScoreMore and ASM Global.

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing victims of Friday night's show, said in a statement to E! News, "We are hearing horrific accounts of the terror and helplessness people experienced -- the horror of a crushing crowd and the awful trauma of watching people die while trying unsuccessfully to save them."

His statement continued, "We will be pursuing justice for all our clients who were harmed in this tragic and preventable event."

Below is a more detailed account of the lawsuits that have been filed against the musician and others involved in the concert.

A lawsuit has been filed against Travis Scott and several other organizers following the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld music festival.

The musician, as well as the entertainment company Live Nation and organizers ScoreMore and ASM Global, are being sued by concertgoer Manuel Souza, who attended the Houston show on Friday, Nov. 5 that left eight people dead, including one as young as 14, and 25 people hospitalized, police previously confirmed.