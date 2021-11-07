Bryan Greenberg Reveals the Sex of His and Jamie Chung's Newborn Twins

Watch : Tyler Henry Predicts Fertility Hurdles for Jamie Chung

Bryan Greenberg has two mini-mes!

The One Tree Hill alum took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Nov. 7 to share an adorable update about his and Jamie Chung's twins, who they recently welcomed. Although the couple has kept details about their plans to start a family completely private, Bryan revealed the sex of his little ones.

"My boys will be ready for NYC," the actor captioned his since-deleted Instagram Story, per a screenshot captured by US Weekly.

In addition to his message, Bryan also posted a photo of two pairs of brown-colored Timberland boots.

Jamie also shared a heartwarming family moment on Instagram, in which she showed a candid photo of her loved ones meeting her and Bryan's twins.

"It's been really sweet to have both sets of grandparents meet the babies this week," she wrote on Sunday. The actress later posted the same Timberland boots and other cute pairs of shoes she received from DSW.