Sarah Jessica Parker Slams "Misogynist" Criticism About Her Appearance on And Just Like That

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Shares FIRST Photo of "Sex and the City" Revival

Sarah Jessica Parker couldn't help but wonder...why people are commenting on her appearance.

The Sex and the City actress, who is once again stepping into Carrie Bradshaw's fabulous shoes for the upcoming revival series And Just Like That, recently opened up to Vogue about the "misogynist chatter" surrounding her looks.

During an interview with the publication for its December 2021 issue, which features her on the cover, Sarah talked about the criticism she's seen online about the franchise's female characters following the announcement about the show.

"There's so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man," the actress told Vogue, emphasizing each word. "'Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?' I'm sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he's exquisite. Why is it okay for him? I don't know what to tell you people!"