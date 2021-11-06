Kieran Culkin Recalls The Time He Almost Played a Different Character on Succession

Watch : Kieran Culkin Has "No Idea" About "Succession" Season 3

Succession could've looked a lot different.

On the HBO dramedy, Kieran Culkin plays media mogul Logan Roy's youngest son, the lazy, entitled and often sneering Roman Roy. But casting directors originally had a different role for the actor in mind.

"They wanted me to read for Cousin Greg," Culkin, 39, said in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, Nov. 5, "which I just didn't feel right for."

He continued, "They asked me to read for Greg. I knew I was wrong...normally, in any other script, I would be like, 'OK, I'm not right for the part, I'm going to close it, I'm going to continue reading on,' but I just kind of liked the script, so I read on, I was like, 'Oh, there's this guy,' whose first line is something I can't say on your show."

Culkin then changed his mind, saying, "He says, 'Hey, hey, motherf--kers,' and I thought, well, I kind of like this guy. I like the way he talks. I can do that."