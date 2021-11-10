Maddie & Tae's Holiday Gift Picks Hit All the Right Notes for Beauty Lovers

We interviewed Maddie & Tae because we think you'll like their picks. Maddie & Tae are paid spokespersons for Hot Tools. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to holiday presents, Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye have some beautiful ideas.

The country music duo known to fans as Maddie & Tae are getting excited for the festive season. And in between preparing for their headlining All Songs No Static tour, the "Madness" singers are sharing their tips for gift giving.

"My best advice when gifting this holiday season is just to remember that intentional is always best," Tae shared. "It doesn't have to be the most expensive or unique gift but if it comes from the heart, they will love it without a doubt!"

Maddie added, "Thoughtful gifts or experiences are the way to go! A customized gift, a travel voucher, a gift certificate to a great restaurant in town are always appreciated!"

And while partnering with Hot Tools, the duo couldn't help but share some beauty products they can't live without. Start shopping below!