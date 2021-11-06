People's Choice Awards

New Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Promises a Spring Break from Hell for Eleven

Saturday, Nov. 6 marked Stranger Things Day, and Netflix celebrated by dropping a new teaser for season four. Check it out here.

Watch: "Stranger Things": Everything We Know About Season 4

Dude, they did it! Netflix dropped another teaser for season four of Stranger Things.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, the streamer took to social media to celebrate all things Stranger Things. Why? Well, for those who need a refresher, Nov. 6, 1983 is the date when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing in season one. And, from that disappearance, a slew of fantastical adventures and amazing couples emerged: Shout out to Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

Since season four is slated to arrive in 2022, Netflix knew we were willing to sacrifice many boxes of Eggo Waffles for any and all updates. Thankfully, the streaming service came through, as they dropped a new eye-opening teaser that hints at what's to come for the series.

Like the previous teaser, which featured the mysterious Creel House, the new footage highlighted that season four will explore new locales. Specifically, the upcoming season will take Stranger Things viewers to the golden state of California.

Stranger Things Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

As seen in the new footage, Eleven and the Byers family have relocated to the sunny state. "Dear Mike," Eleven writes to her long distance boyfriend. "Today is day 185. I think I have finally adapted. I even like school now. I have made lots of friends."

Eleven seems to be exaggerating the truth, as she's seen getting hit in the face with a spitball thanks to a bully. The one thing she's looking forward to? A reunion with Mike over spring break.

Yet, she shouldn't get her hopes up, since plenty of chaos is teased for season four. We're talking creepy dolls, gun fire, high speed chases and explosions.

Stranger Things also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke.

Watch the captivating new teaser for yourself above.

Seasons one through three of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix.

