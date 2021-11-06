Shop Kate Spade’s Early Black Friday Sale This Weekend & Save Up to 40% Off Your Entire Order

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As you know, we love a good sale. This weekend, we have one you'll definitely want to shop.

Kate Spade is having a major early Black Friday sale where you can save up to 40% off your entire order with the code GIFTSZN. Already reduced items are also included in the sale, so you can score some really great deals on a brand new work tote, a stylish satchel or a crossbody that's perfect for being on-the-go.

This is a buy more, save more type of sale event. If you add $200 worth of items to your cart, you can save 20% off your order, $400 and over will get you 30% off, and $600 will save you 40%. That means you can get $600 worth of cute Kate Spade bags for under $400.

It's a really great sale that you don't want to miss out on, especially since there's so many great things available right now. If you want to know what we have our eye on, check out our must-haves below.