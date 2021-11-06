Here's How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Kanye "Ye" West's "Wife" Comments

There may be more 808s and heartbreaks in store for Ye—the artist formerly known as Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce earlier this year but it seems Ye hasn't accepted it's over. The 44-year-old rapper recently raised eyebrows when he referred to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star as his "wife" and expressed that he still wants them "to be together."
A source close to Kim exclusively tells E! News that while it's true Ye indeed "is still holding out hope and wishes they could still work it out," the SKIMS founder has a different view on what their future looks like.
Says the insider, "There's no chance for reconciliation at this point."
According to a second source, Kim "isn't surprised" by Ye's latest comments.
"She knows he has his feelings and doesn't hold back on sharing them," that insider tells E! News. "Kanye has made it very clear he doesn't want to get divorced and wants her to reconsider."
However, as the source notes, Kim "tried for a long, long time" to make their marriage work but eventually "reached her breaking point."
Nonetheless, the insider explains, "Kanye is still hoping Kim changes her mind but she's not interested in getting back together."
Ye's remarks about Kim come after she was spotted holding hands with SNL star Pete Davidson during an outing at California's Knott's Berry Farm on Oct. 29. They pair were later seen hanging out in New York City together, though a source previously told E! News that "Kim isn't looking to date anyone right now."
"She's loving this time in her life and is having a lot of fun," the insider added.
Kim first moved forward with her separation from Ye in February, when she officially filed for divorce after six years of marriage. Since then, the two have continued to hang out despite the ongoing legal proceedings, with Kim participating in a recreation of their wedding during a Donda listening event in August and Ye stepping out in support of her Saturday Night Live debut last month.
During the Nov. 4 episode of Revolt TV's Drink Champs, Ye addressed Kim's monologue on the NBC sketch comedy series and how it touched on their split.
"SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him' because they just wanted to get that bar off," he said on the podcast. "And I ain't never even seen the papers, we're not even divorced."
Despite Ye's apparent protests, their lawyers have ironed out some details of their divorce, including the division of assets. In October, E! News learned the KKW Cosmetics mogul was awarded the Hidden Hills estate she and the rapper once shared with their children.