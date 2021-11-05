Married at First Sight's Jessica and Austin Welcome Baby Boy: Find Out His Name

Watch : "Married at First Sight" Couples Share First Impressions

The Married at First Sight family keeps on growing.

E! News can exclusively confirm Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Nov. 3.

Westin Paul Hurd was born weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 20 inches. "Mommy and baby are doing great and daddy is over the moon!" a rep for the couple shared with E! News.

Just last week, viewers of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam watched the pair find out they were having a baby boy. When the secret was out, both mom and dad couldn't hide their excitement.

"I'm very happy," Jessica shared on the Lifetime reality show. "It feels very surreal and exciting and crazy all at the same time."

Austin added, "All of these things start running through my head about things I want to teach him…everything just came crashing down on me."