Married at First Sight's Jessica and Austin Welcome Baby Boy: Find Out His Name

The Married at First Sight family keeps on growing.
E! News can exclusively confirm Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Nov. 3.
Westin Paul Hurd was born weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 20 inches. "Mommy and baby are doing great and daddy is over the moon!" a rep for the couple shared with E! News.
Just last week, viewers of Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam watched the pair find out they were having a baby boy. When the secret was out, both mom and dad couldn't hide their excitement.
"I'm very happy," Jessica shared on the Lifetime reality show. "It feels very surreal and exciting and crazy all at the same time."
Austin added, "All of these things start running through my head about things I want to teach him…everything just came crashing down on me."
Viewers first met Jessica and Austin back in 2020 when they appeared on season 10 of Married at First Sight. Since the show, the pair has continued their document their marriage for Lifetime's spin-off series.
In fact, viewers had a front-row seat to the couple's journey to parenthood on Married at First Sight: Couple's Cam.
"I'm so happy that Austin is as excited as I am," she said in a July episode. "I have always wanted to become a mom, but the fertility issues that ran in my family always made me wonder if it was meant to be and it's crazy to think that less than two years ago, Austin and I met at the altar and now we're going to be parents."
Austin chimed in, "I am going to be a father! I prepared myself for this. I've looked forward to this with Jess. I'm just so excited."
It's safe to say Married at First Sight has quite the success story on their hands!
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. followed by Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.