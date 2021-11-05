Inside Tayshia Adams' Journey to the New York City Marathon With Zac Clark

Watch : Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe Talk Hosting "The Bachelorette"

There's no amount of rose ceremonies that could prepare Tayshia Adams for her next journey.

While many fans know the reality star from her time on The Bachelorette, Tayshia has her eyes set on a new goal this weekend in the Big Apple. After months of training, the Click Bait podcast co-host is ready to complete the New York City Marathon with her fiancé, Zac Clark.

"I don't think it's hit me exactly what I'm about to do yet," Tayshia, 31, exclusively shared with E! News. "This is not Zac's first rodeo, so I think he's kind of a lifer when it comes to marathons at this point. I kind of just jumped on the marathon bandwagon and he's been really supportive."

While Zac is raising funds for the Release Recovery Foundation, a non-profit helping people reclaim their lives from addiction, Tayshia is running with World Vision, a global Christian humanitarian organization. Together, they've kept each other motivated and inspired to do their absolute best.