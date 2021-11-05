People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Jonah Hill's Matching Sweatshirts With Girlfriend Sarah Brady Is Proof That Cozy Season Is in Full Swing

Just call him the Wolf of Wool Street! Jonah Hill and his girlfriend, Sarah Brady, got into the fall spirit by rocking matching sweatshirts. See below for "mushy gushy" photos of their twinning look.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 05, 2021 10:35 PMTags
FashionJonah HillCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Jonah Hill Debuts New Body Positive Tattoo

Jonah Hill is all about fall with Sarah Brady.

The 37-year-old actor was dressed in his autumnal best on Friday, Nov. 5, when he wore matching sweatshirts with his girlfriend in a series of photos shared on Instagram. The snaps showed the couple posing in identical green pullovers before Sarah turned to the Superbad star to give him a kiss on the cheek.

"We're that annoying mushy gushy couple that wears matching outfits all the time cause we think we're cute together," Sarah, who posted the pictures, wrote in the caption. Alongside several fire and romantic emojis, she added, "#sorrynotsorry."

Jonah was proud of the couple's new fall-ready fit. He replied to Sarah in the comments section, "Nothing annoying about being stoked!"

The Wolf of Wall Street actor also included five red heart emojis in his comment and wrote, "Love matching with you."

And it seems that the pair really do have a penchant for perfectly coordinated fits, as this is not the first time they've twinned together.

photos
Celebrity Couples in Matching Outfits

This summer, while documenting some of their fun in the sun, Sarah posted two images of the duo clad similar terrycloth tops made by her friend's unisex brand Toca. Calling the two-time Oscar nominee by his nickname, Sarah captioned the snaps, "Matching sets with my jojo"

Trending Stories

1

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

2

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

3

8 Bombshells from Kanye "Ye" West's Rare Podcast Appearance

The pair also opted for the same Halloween costume this year, noting in an Oct. 31 post that they'd got into "Minion shenanigans" by channeling the beloved Despicable Me characters—complete with overalls and goggles.

Although photos of the couple go back as early August on Sarah's Instagram page, Jonah went public with their relationship in early September by taking to social media and sharing a couples selfie from inside of a restaurant. In a sweet and subtle move to confirm their romance, Jonah captioned the picture beside a heart emoji, "Grateful for you @Sarahhbrady."

These two are clearly a match!

Trending Stories

1

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

2

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

3

8 Bombshells from Kanye "Ye" West's Rare Podcast Appearance

4

Kate Beckinsale Subtly Reacts to Theory on Ex Pete Davidson's Allure

5

Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Latest News

See Laurie Holden Transform Into The Boys' Crimson Countess

Exclusive

Married at First Sight's Jessica and Austin Welcome Baby Boy

Everything to Know Heading Into Stranger Things Day

Exclusive

Why Jamie Chung Believes Dexter: New Blood Will Satisfy Fans

Exclusive

Inside Tayshia Adams' Journey to the NYC Marathon With Zac Clark

Update!

Black Panther 2 Halts Production For Letitia Wright's Recovery

15 Super Cool Gifts Marvel Fans Across the Multiverse Would Love