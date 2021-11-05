People's Choice Awards

Why Eve Is Taking a Break From ABC's Queens

Eve is reportedly taking a break from her starring role in ABC's Queens. Find out why the singer and actress is stepping away for a bit of time.

Eve is going on a little break.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Deadline reported that the star of ABC's Queens will begin maternity leave before the show finishing filming this year. Per the publication, the rapper-turned-actress is expecting her first child in February 2022.

The hit maker, who plays the character Brianna on the show, announced her pregnancy on social media on Oct. 15. She wrote on Instagram at the time, "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we've been waiting for this blessing. We get to meet our lil human February 2022."

The ""Let Me Blow Ya Mind" singer is married to producer and director Maximillion Cooper. This joyous news will be a very sweet Valentine for them in the new year. The new baby will join older siblings from Eve's husband's prior relationship—Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13. 

Eve once shared with People that it "took years" to adjust to being a step-mother, but it is something she has since learned to love, adding, "But then I met the kids and honestly was like 'Wow, kids are amazing.'" The Grammy winner has been said by Deadline to be commuting from her home in the U.K. to Atlanta for filming. The network is going to adjust the schedule so Eve can shoot scenes scenes before her leave of absence.

 

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

Queens follows four women in their 40s as they reunite in order to recapture the fame they had as a ‘90s hip-hop group. Eve stars in the show with Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy.

To see them in action, catch a new episode of Queens on Tuesday at 10 p.m. on ABC.

