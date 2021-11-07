Meghan Markle, Jessica Alba and More Celeb-Owned Brands Featured in Oprah's Favorite Things List

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We have been relying on Oprah Winfrey for holiday gift picks for years. If Oprah recommends it, we can't help clicking "add to cart." And, the fact that we can shop Oprah's Favorite Things List on Amazon is a total game changer. She has come up with the most thoughtful gifts for everyone on your list with a wide variety of price points. In fact, there are so many $50 and under items that made the cut.
Additionally, Oprah included items from celeb-owned brands, including products from Meghan Markle, Jessica Alba, and Sarah Jessica Parker's business ventures. Keep on scrolling to learn more about these picks and why Oprah selected them.
Clevr SuperLatte Starter Kit– Chai & Golden SuperLattes with Included Frother
"My neighbor Meghan (yes, that one) introduced me to this woman-led wellness brand. Not a day goes by without me sipping on the golden latte from this kit, which also comes with chai latte mix and a little frother. You can add the mixes to smoothies for a flavor boost, too," Oprah shared.
Meghan Markle is an investor in the brand Clevr Blends, per Fortune.
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker X Samsonite The Shoeful Convertible Duffel
Oprah shared, "Sarah Jessica Parker knows shoes. Not only does she design them, but she's also created this bag with Samsonite to help tote them in an organized fashion. It has ample space inside, can be worn multiple ways, and even comes with a removable crossbody bag."
Honest Baby Clothing Organic Cotton Pajamas for the Family
Oprah revealed, "With their new addition, I know what I'll be getting Gayle [King]'s daughter, Kirby, and her family for Christmas. Brought to you by Jessica Alba's Honest Company, these organic cotton unisex pajamas come in iterations for everyone from Baby to Mama and Papa Bear (and pets!). Can't you just picture the Christmas morning photo op?"
There are six festive prints to choose from.
Saysh One Sneaker
"Allyson Felix, the most decorated American track-and-field Olympian, can add sneaker maven to her accolades. Her brand Saysh is created for women by women, so the styles pay particular attention to the form of the female foot. She ran in a pair at the Tokyo Olympics and took home the bronze. For us regular folk, Allyson's created an everyday style that's comfy, supportive, and lightweight. And when we stand in her shoes, we realize what it means to stand up for yourself," Oprah shared.
These are also available in white.
Oprah’s the Life You Want Planner: Part Weekly Planner, Part Intention Journal
Oprah insisted, "This will change your life—even if you just do half of it. Part weekly planner, part intention journal, this beautiful book created by the Oprah Daily team will inspire you to make self-reflection and setting intentions a daily practice—and help you answer the ultimate question, 'How do I become more of me?"
What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing by Oprah Winfrey & Bruce D. Perry
"Through conversations with Dr. Bruce Perry, my eyes were opened to the fact that although I experienced abuse and trauma as a child, my brain found ways to adapt. I believe this is where hope lives for all of us—in the unique adaptability of our miraculous brains. That's why Dr. Perry and I co-wrote What Happened to You? We hope its readers will find the tools to build a renewed sense of self-worth and ultimately recalibrate their responses to circumstances, situations, and relationships," Oprah explained.
If you're looking for more picks from Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 List, here are some of our must-shop favorites.