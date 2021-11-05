The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Finally Has a Premiere Date & Teaser

Watch : Anna Kendrick and Adam Devine Play "Shag, Marry or Kill"

Our prayers have been answered!

That's right, HBO Max officially announced the premiere date for season two of The Righteous Gemstones. The celebrity-filled comedy series, starring John Goodman, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson and Danny McBride, is back on January 9 with more singing, dancing and drama than ever before.

The nine-episode season, airing on HBO and available on HBO Max, will start with two new episodes on premiere night, followed by additional half-hour episodes every Sunday. The Global Music Award–winning show, which originally aired in 2019 and is already renewed for a third season, will also welcome back recurring cast members such as Walton Goggins and Grammy Award–winning recording artist, Jennifer Nettles.

This season, the globally famous televangelist family will have their world turned upside down as outsiders from their past and present try to ruin their empire. With their long history of deviance and greed, it seems as if the Gemstones have been playing with fire, as Nettles would say, and it's finally catching up to them.