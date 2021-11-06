People's Choice Awards

Why We're Already Counting Down the Days Until Hilary Duff's How I Met Your Father

Legen—wait for it—dary! HIMYM spin-off How I Met Your Father has already answered our casting prayers (Hilary Duff! Kim Cattrall! Josh Peck!), so what else do we know about the series?

Well, this is sure to be one love story we don't want to miss. 

Since the How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your Fatherwas announced in April, wE! have been anxiously awaiting the premiere of the highly anticipated Hulu series, starring Hilary Duff as Sophie, the Ted Mosby equivalent and hopeless romantic.

Per the official show description, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father from the "near future," as the series is set in 2021. "Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options," the statement reads. 

Duff, who also produces, thanked HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas for collaborating with her on the 10-episode season. "I'm honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby," Duff shared in an Instagram Video on April 21, telling fans to "suit up."

"I realize these are big shoes to fill and I'm excited to slip my 6 ½'s in there!" Duff joked.

Original series How I Met Your Mother followed the dating life of unlucky-in-love bachelor Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) in New York City. Cobie SmuldersJason SegelAlyson Hannigan and Neil Patrick Harris rounded out the ensemble cast of pals. The beloved comedy concluded in 2014 after nine seasons. 

How I Met Your Father, which features a slew of familiar faceskicked off filming in Sept. and it's clear the spin-off is going to be epic. Or, at the very least, legen—wait for it—dary.  
 
Find out what we know so far about How I Met Your Father below! 
Getty Images
Hilary Duff Seeks Her Soulmate as Sophie

Following in the footsteps of Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) from How I Met Your MotherSophie (Hilary Duff) reflects on how she found the love of her life...and father of her son, years later. Duff also produces the Hulu series. 

Getty Images
Chris Lowell, Francia Raísa & More Familar Faces Star

Sophie sure does have a lot of friends! Veronica Mars alum Chris Lowell stars as Sophie's close pal Jesse, while Tien Tran is his sister Ellen, who just moved to New York after separating from her wife. grown-ish's Francia Raísa plays Sophie's impulsive roommate Valentina, who is dating dashing British socialite Charlie (The Royals' Tom Ainsley). Bar owner Sid (Suraj Sharma) and his girlfriend Hannah (Ashley Reyes) are sounding boards for the group of pals.

Instagram
Josh Peck Joins as a Potential Love Interest

"You're welcome for your childhood," Josh Peck hilariously captioned a set pic with Hilary Duff. The former Drake & Josh child star rounded out the ensemble cast, as Peck plays the vice principal at the school where Jesse (Lowell) works. 

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Kim Cattrall Is Set to Play "Older" Sophie

And Just Like That...Kim Cattrall is back sharing her on-screen dating exploits! The Sex and the City icon will voice the older version of Hilary Duff's Sophie as she explains how she met his father. For those keeping track, Bob Saget played the middle-aged Ted (Josh Radnor) in How I Met Your Mother

Hilary Duff/Instagram
Filming Began in September

Hilary Duff shared a BTS snapshot of the cast doing a read-through in August. However, production was halted due to Duff's breakthrough COVID case of the Delta variantHIMYF officially started filming on Sept. 1. 

