Aaron Rodgers Confirms He's Unvaccinated Against COVID-19

Aaron Rodgers is setting the record straight on his vaccination status.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who was reported earlier this week to have tested positive for COVID-19 and placed on the NFL team's reserve/COVID-19 list, confirmed in an interview with the Pat McAfee Show on Friday that he had indeed contracted respiratory virus. Rodgers also shared that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, despite telling reporters during a press conference this summer that he had been "immunized."

When asked about his previous comment, Rodgers said he "didn't lie in the initial press conference" and that "it was the truth."

He explained, "Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I had been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, 'Look, I'm not some sort of anti-vax, flat-earther. I am somebody who is a critical thinker. If you guys know me, I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body.'"