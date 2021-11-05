The MixtapE! Presents Blake Shelton, Travis Scott and More New Music Musts

Watch : Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Get Married in Intimate Wedding

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Country music fans, you have some songs that need to be added to your playlist ASAP!

On Friday, Nov. 5, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Russell Dickerson and LOCASH were just some of the artists who delighted fans with brand-new music. And with the 2021 CMA Awards just days away, perhaps it shouldn't be the biggest surprise that country music's biggest artists have some fresh tunes to share.

For Blake, his new song "We Can Reach the Stars" is described as a "good ol' country love song" inspired by his relationship with Gwen Stefani.