Read the Chilling Letter Cardi B Just Got From You's Joe Goldberg

It looks like Cardi B has a new fan—and his name is Joe Goldberg.

The rapper took to Twitter on Nov. 4 to share a letter she received from Penn Badgley's You character.

"Hello, You…My stalking and killing may make me a certified freak, seven days a week, but it also brought me to…you," it began, borrowing a lyric from Cardi B's song "WAP." "Cardi B, you have a way with social media. You're meaningful. Substantive. I just like you. You're authentic and nuanced…just as you are with your music. You keep me on my toes, the ones that are left, at least. You can't be caged in, and it's refreshing."

In addition to the note, Cardi B received a hat with the words, "Hello, You…" on it. "Can't wait to see you slaying in this hat, but I certainly hope you don't disappear," the message concluded. "Au Revoir, Joe Goldberg."

Needless to say, the Grammy winner was pretty surprised by the delivery and asked, "How Joe found my new house adress [sic]?"

Netflix's official Twitter account then replied with a winking emoji and the words, "Wasn't me, swear."