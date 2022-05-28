Journey to the Upside Down With These Stranger Things Gifts

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

After a long three year wait, Stranger Things season four has finally dropped on Netflix — and so has brand new merch!

If you're in the middle of watching season four thinking your collection is in need of an update, we've got great news. In honor of the new season, several big brands have dropped brand new Stranger Things collabs that you'll want to shop and get your hands on ASAP.

For instance, MAC released a very cool MAC x Stranger Things collection featuring playful bright colors to represent 1986 Hawkins High, as well as dark, subversive shades to represent the eerie Upside Down. There are two palettes, six Lipglasses and two powder blushes, all of which are in limited edition themed packaging. As a bonus, you can even score a free Hawkins High fanny pack with the purchase of two MAC x Stranger Things items.

Quicksilver also dropped their Stranger Things collab, which features several collections inspired by season four. There's the 1986 & The Upside Down (our personal fave), the Character Wardrobe collection, Surfer Boy Pizza, Lenora Hills Surf Club and the Hellfire Surf Club collection. If you're a big fan of the show, we highly recommend checking these out. They're stylish, fun and total obsession-worthy.

Whether you're in need of a quick shopping break or you've already finished every episode that just dropped, we've rounded up some must-have Stranger Things gifts inspired by all four seasons. Check those out below.