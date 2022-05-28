Journey to the Upside Down With These Stranger Things Gifts

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
After a long three year wait, Stranger Things season four has finally dropped on Netflix — and so has brand new merch!
If you're in the middle of watching season four thinking your collection is in need of an update, we've got great news. In honor of the new season, several big brands have dropped brand new Stranger Things collabs that you'll want to shop and get your hands on ASAP.
For instance, MAC released a very cool MAC x Stranger Things collection featuring playful bright colors to represent 1986 Hawkins High, as well as dark, subversive shades to represent the eerie Upside Down. There are two palettes, six Lipglasses and two powder blushes, all of which are in limited edition themed packaging. As a bonus, you can even score a free Hawkins High fanny pack with the purchase of two MAC x Stranger Things items.
Quicksilver also dropped their Stranger Things collab, which features several collections inspired by season four. There's the 1986 & The Upside Down (our personal fave), the Character Wardrobe collection, Surfer Boy Pizza, Lenora Hills Surf Club and the Hellfire Surf Club collection. If you're a big fan of the show, we highly recommend checking these out. They're stylish, fun and total obsession-worthy.
Whether you're in need of a quick shopping break or you've already finished every episode that just dropped, we've rounded up some must-have Stranger Things gifts inspired by all four seasons. Check those out below.
Gap × Stranger Things Adult Upside Down Gap Logo Hoodie
We're really exploring the Upside Down now with this cool upside down Gap logo hoodie. Right now, Gap is even having a major sale so you can score this season four hoodie for just $32.
Stranger Things Neon Group T-Shirt
Loved season four? Be sure to add this neon group tee from Hot Topic to your collection!
MAC x Stranger Things Lipglass
The newly released MAC x Stranger Things collection features six Lipglasses in a fun mix of shades inspired by fan faves like El, Max, Robin, Erica and more.
MAC x Stranger Things Hawkins Class of 1986 Eye Palette
This MAC x Stranger Things Hawkins Class of 1986 Eye Palette features eight retro-pop shadows inspired by Hawkins High.
JanSport Superbreak Plus Eleven
JanSport released a limited edition Stranger Things collection in honor of season four, so you can rock this roomy backpack inspired by Eleven's dress.
JanSport Waistpack Hellfire
This waistpack from the JanSport x Stranger Things collab will keep your hands free to slay Demogorgons.
Quiksilver x Stranger Things Upside Down Oversized Sweatshirt
Quicksilver's Stranger Things collab features colorful, sporty pieces inspired by the '80s as well as darker (yet equally chic) tops, bottoms and more inspired by the Upside Down, and so much more. We're all about this Upside Down oversized sweatshirt. So cozy and so cool.
Stranger Things VHS Cassettes Kitchen Sponge Set
Although these Stranger Things sponges were made to "scrub through your most frightening messes," we'd honestly keep them as collector's pieces.
Stranger Things Character Sweatshirt
Rep your favorite character with these customizable sweatshirts from Etsy.
Stranger Things Dustin Bitty Boomers Collectible Bluetooth Speaker
How cute is this Dustin bluetooth speaker? It's perfect for jamming out to your favorite '80s tunes.
Stranger Things Graphic T-Shirt
Up your style game with this vintage graphic tee featuring your favorite friend group!
Stranger Things AV Club Sherpa Back Blanket
The only thing that goes better with a Stranger Things marathon than a plate of Eggos is this cozy sherpa blanket.
Funko! Pop Television: Stranger Things - Mike Ghostbusters
Decorate your desk or bookshelf with this mini version of Mike dressed in his iconic Ghostbusters costume featured in Season 2!
She's Our Friend, and She's Crazy! / Stranger Things Sticker
Put this Eleven-inspired sticker on your water bottle, laptop or your friend when you go out on the weekends.
Stranger Things Christmas Lights Alphabet Mug by Alanthewizard
Take a coffee break in-between running from Demogorgons with this alphabet lights mug!
Loungefly Stranger Things Chibi Characters All Over Print Mini Backpack
We're taking it back to season one! Keep your must-haves organized on the go thanks to this mini backpack!
Stranger Things Christmas Ornament by ADWCrafting
In addition to creating your own alphabet using rainbow lights, this beautiful ornament is a must for getting your home ready for the holidays.
LEGO Stranger Things The Upside Down 75810 Building Kit (2,287 Pieces)
Besides re-watching the past three Stranger Things seasons, add this 2,287-piece Lego set into the mix this weekend.
Stranger Things Pattern Throw Pillow
Nothing strange about having this pillow on your couch! We need all the help we can get when it comes to keeping patient until Season 4, and this pillow will keep spirits bright!
