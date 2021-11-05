People's Choice Awards

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian & More Wish "Queen" Kris Jenner a Happy 66th Birthday

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 05, 2021 6:47 PMTags
Watch: Kris Jenner's Best Mom Moments! Pt. 2

Hollywood's hardest working mom is ringing in a new year!

After wrapping E!'s history-making Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June, our favorite mom-ager Kris Jenner is ready to start her next chapter as she celebrates her 66th birthday today on Nov. 5. "Happy birthday to my queen, my best friend, my mommy!!" Kylie Jenner gushed. "There's not a day that goes by I don't thank God for such a strong, loving, BOSS of a mother like you. You make my world go round!!!" 

Khloe Kardashian penned an ode to her "most incredible mommy" for Kris' special day. "I have no idea what I would do without you," Khloe captioned a moving Instagram tribute. "The thought of it is some thing I can't even think about. Every single day I hope you realize how much you matter to us all. How much we cherish and respect you! How lost we would be without you in our lives."

The Good American founder added, "You are the belle of the ball! The queen of hearts! The life of every party! The gate keeper! Secret holder! My heartbeat! My teacher! My inspiration! My Queen! You are all that matters to us! You are the queen of dragons! The moon to my stars!" 

Kris Jenner's Cutest Moments With Her Grandkids

Khloe concluded, "Without you our lives would feel aimlessly lonely. You have so many gifts and one of them is making us all feel loved, seen, validated and heard. [..] One of the most precious things you taught me is how to love. I will never be able to explain how much I love and respect you! I will try every day to show you! Have the happiest birthday my beautiful magical mommy! you are one of one! No one greater." 

Kris' longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble also shared a series of adorable pics together. "Happpppppy Birthday my Beautiful Queen!! Love you Deep bab," Corey captioned. "Cheers To the best mother & more decades of Love and good health with u."

Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner all posted b-day tributes to their iconic mom. 

The Real Housewives of Beverly HillsLisa RinnaMalika Haqq and celebrity florist Jeff Leatham even wished "living legend" Kris a happy birthday, too. 

Just this past year, Kris—who has 10 grandkids and countless businessesemotionally unloaded her family home, became Khloe's next-door neighbor (and built-in babysitter for True Thompson), launched a cleaning product collab and finally (jokingly) revealed her favorite child—plus which daughter is hardest to manage

And, who could forget the revelation that Kris bought Khloe, Kim and Kourtney matching outfits for a mock "star search" sing-a-long back when they were tweens? 

Looking ahead, Kris cemented a multi-year partnership with Hulu for more Kardashian-Jenner reality TV shows. 

"There's nothing like being paid to be with each other. Shout out to Kris Jenner!" Khloe joked during The Late Late Show With James Corden on Sept. 27, citing that Kris was "pushing to start filming ASAP" for their new series. 

Kris admitted, "I said, 'We have to start filming, it's an emergency!' And they said, 'What's the emergency?' And I said, 'I don't know, but I'll think of something!'" 

Well, we all know Kris thinks of everything!  

In honor of Kris' birthday, relive her cutest romance pics with bf Corey below!

Ciao

Kris and Corey look stunning while attending the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice in August 2021.

Out of the Office

"Good morning from @hotelducapedenroc ! Love you @fancyncr @coreygamble @funthingstodoinlife #outoftheoffice"

Happy Hilfigers

"Happy Anniversary to these two !!! I Love you @thomasjhilfiger @mrshilfiger @coreygamble #italiancelebration."

Met Gala 2019

Kris and Corey are all decked out on the 2019 Met Gala carpet in New York City! 

In the French Riviera

Ooh la la! The couple stuns in all-white at the 2019 amfAR Cannes Gala. 

Seeing Double

Who's who?! Kris and Corey pose with the KarJenner mom's new wax figure at Madame Tussauds, unveiled beside Kourtney's in May 2019. 

Kylie's 21st

Kris and Corey are looking sharp en route to Kylie's 21st birthday dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood. 

Met Gala 2018

The couple turns heads at the 2018 Met Gala in coordinating ensembles tied to the year's theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination.

On the Carpet

Kris and Corey make quite the elegant pair on the red carpet ahead of 2016's Angel Ball in NYC.  

Happy Easter!

The Kardashian clan attends Easter Sunday church services in Calabasas.

On the Go

Khloe, Kris and Corey are spotted in Van Nuys after a quick trip to Napa.

Yeezy After Party

After Kanye West's Yeezy fashion show, the famous family grabs dinner at  Estiatorio Milos in NYC.

Romantic Getaway

Kris and Corey look happy and relaxed on vacation in St. Barths.

Come Close

The lovebirds share a private moment while at dinner. Too cute!

Retail Therapy

The duo go shopping at Hermes in St. Barths.

Party Time

The pair hits up L.A. hot spot The Nice Guy for a night out.

Cuties

Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble cuddle up on the red carpet.

Shopping Spree

The rain can't keep these two indoors! Kris and Corey brave the dreary weather in Paris for a shopping outing at the Yves Saint Laurent store.

Parisian Stroll

Kris flashes a megawatt grin as she enjoys the City of Light with her man.

Haute Couture

The lovebirds are snazzy in their designer duds at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Suit & Tie

The couple is all smiles for dinner at the THE NOW fundraiser event to benefit the Aspen Art Museum.

Happiest Place On Earth

The pair enjoy the rides at Disneyland in celebration of Penelope Disick's 3rd birthday.

Out & About

Always stylish, the duo make their fashionable way through LAX. 

Front Row

The loved-up duo attend the Givenchy menswear show during Paris Fashion Week.

Cool Kids

The cute couple snaps an adorable photo in similar black sunglasses.

Good Company

Corey and Kris dine out with Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus.

So Fresh

The lovebirds are all dressed up for a romantic dinner date in Aspen.

Birthday Girl

Kris celebrates her 59th birthday at 1OAK nightclub in Las Vegas with her man by her side.

Lovebirds

These two are always ready for their close-up.

Red Carpet Romance

The dapper couple flaunts their romance on the red carpet at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

