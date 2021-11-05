Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian & More Wish "Queen" Kris Jenner a Happy 66th Birthday

Watch : Kris Jenner's Best Mom Moments! Pt. 2

Hollywood's hardest working mom is ringing in a new year!

After wrapping E!'s history-making Keeping Up With the Kardashians in June, our favorite mom-ager Kris Jenner is ready to start her next chapter as she celebrates her 66th birthday today on Nov. 5. "Happy birthday to my queen, my best friend, my mommy!!" Kylie Jenner gushed. "There's not a day that goes by I don't thank God for such a strong, loving, BOSS of a mother like you. You make my world go round!!!"

Khloe Kardashian penned an ode to her "most incredible mommy" for Kris' special day. "I have no idea what I would do without you," Khloe captioned a moving Instagram tribute. "The thought of it is some thing I can't even think about. Every single day I hope you realize how much you matter to us all. How much we cherish and respect you! How lost we would be without you in our lives."

The Good American founder added, "You are the belle of the ball! The queen of hearts! The life of every party! The gate keeper! Secret holder! My heartbeat! My teacher! My inspiration! My Queen! You are all that matters to us! You are the queen of dragons! The moon to my stars!"