Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Watch : Necessary Realness: Adele Rings in Sad Girl Winter

Hello from the other side—well, from across the pond to be specific.



Almost four months after Adele and Rich Paul had fans rolling in the deep when they went public with their romance, the two have taken the next big step in their relationship: flying to Adele's native home of the U.K. together as a couple.



On Nov. 3, the two were spotted enjoying a quick date night in London. The singer wore a black blazer paired with dark-colored wide-legged trousers, while her other half wore a rust-colored jacket paired and black pants. The Grammy winner is in town to prepare for her show at the London Palladium next week.



The upcoming concert will be the singer's first U.K. show in four years and will be available to fans as an ITV special, An Audience With Adele, on Nov. 21.

The latest sighting of the musician and sports agent together just further proves that things between the two are going quite smoothly. As a source close to the "Hello" singer exclusively told E! News back in September, "Adele is very much in love with Rich," adding, "Their relationship has become more serious in the last few months."