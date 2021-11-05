Jennifer Hudson in Talks to Have Her Own Daytime Show

Respect!
Jennifer Hudson is pitching herself as a daytime-talk-show host and hoping that fans will tune in to see her sing a different kind of song.
Variety broke the news that the Oscar winner is creating a series with Warner Bros. and hoping to launch after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ends its run in 2022 after 19 seasons. Jennifer's show is said to have been developed as a first-run syndicated broadcast TV daily strip.
If the show gets picked up, Jennifer will see herself stepping into the daytime spotlight with fellow American Idol alum, Kelly Clarkson. The Kelly Clarkson Show is a ratings bonanza and has been renewed through 2023. Currently, the "Because Of You" singer's program runs before Ellen on major-market NBC stations.
This could mean that Jennifer and Kelly would be set up for talk shows playing back-to-back. Now that would be a duet fans will want to see!
Jennifer most recently played Aretha Franklin in the film Respect. While Jennifer's film career has always been notable, she also is no stranger to TV. She's been a coach on The Voice, and has even won a Daytime Emmy award for Oculus Quest's Baba Yaga, which she executive produced. And the singer of course made her TV debut on American Idol in 2004. She was booted from the competition in a shocking season 3 elimination that had her finish in seventh place.
