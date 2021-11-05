8 Bombshells from Kanye "Ye" West's Rare Podcast Appearance: Drake, Taylor Swift and More

On That Moment With Taylor Swift...

Kanye and Taylor's feud began in 2009 when he famously interrupted her acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs, grabbing her mic and saying Beyoncé deserved to win the Best Female Video award.

"I was actually talked in to going to the awards show," Kanye recalled on Drink Champs. "At that time, it was [my manager] Don C.'s job to talk me into stuff. They find new people whose job would be to talk me into doing something that I don't want to do—influencers, people around you. So that night, I said, 'Man, I'm not going to this awards show. I'm not sitting through this no more.' And the very first award, they sit me in the front row."

He continued, "You got 'Single Ladies' video...this is one of the best videos in history. So it's not that it's just for her when the artist does something that's that compelling and incredible. We got to respect it."

Following the shocking on-air interruption, Ye and Taylor later made up, but the feud was reignited in 2016 when he released his track "Famous," which contained the lyrics, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous." The two had talked about the song over the phone before it was released, but do not agree publicly about what they specifically said to each other.