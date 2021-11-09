Kim Cattrall Will Be Back on TV After All! Find Out Her Next Roles

Watch : Kim Cattrall Could Return to "Sex and the City" After All?

UPDATE: Why star in one new series when you can star in two?

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, it was announced that Kim Cattrall will be joining Peacock's Queer as Folk as a recurring guest star. Production is currently underway in New Orleans, Louisiana for the reimagined drama based on Russell T. Davies' British series. Created and written by Stephen Dunn and executive produced by Jaclyn Moore, the show will also star Grey's Anatomy's Devin Way, along with ​Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, ​Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly and Ryan O'Connell.

Per her official role description, Cattrall will play "a martini-soaked, high society southern debutant with trailer park roots."

________

Goodbye, Samantha; hello, Sophie!

Turns out Kim Cattrall will be back on our television screens this winter after all. On Nov. 5, Deadline announced that Cattrall will be joining the cast of Hulu's new spinoff show, How I Met Your Father, as the future version of Hilary Duff's character, Sophie. Like Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) in How I Met Your Mother, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father. Cattrall, who made headlines earlier this year when it was announced that she wouldn't be returning to the Sex and The City's cast for the spin-off, will parallel Bob Saget, who played the older Ted.