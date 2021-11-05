Kim Cattrall Will Be Back on TV After All! Find Out Her Next Role

Watch : Kim Cattrall Could Return to "Sex and the City" After All?

Goodbye, Samantha; hello, Sophie!

Turns out Kim Cattrall will be back on our television screens this winter after all. On Nov. 5, Deadline announced that Cattrall will be joining the cast of Hulu's new spinoff show, How I Met Your Father, as the future version of Hilary Duff's character, Sophie. Like Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) in How I Met Your Mother, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father. Cattrall, who made headlines earlier this year when it was announced that she wouldn't be returning to the Sex and The City's cast for the spin-off, will parallel Bob Saget, who played the older Ted.

Sophie transports back to 2021, where she and her "close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options," according to Hulu's description of the show.

We wonder if Sophie is more of a Tinder, Hinge or Bumble kind of girl.