People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kim Cattrall Will Be Back on TV After All! Find Out Her Next Role

Haaaave you heard the news? Cattrall will have a major recurring role in a new show on Hulu. Find out the exciting details below!

By Jillian Fabiano Nov 05, 2021 5:48 PMTags
TVSex And The CityHow I Met Your MotherHilary DuffKim CattrallCelebritiesHow I Met Your Father
Watch: Kim Cattrall Could Return to "Sex and the City" After All?

Goodbye, Samantha; hello, Sophie! 

Turns out Kim Cattrall will be back on our television screens this winter after all. On Nov. 5, Deadline announced that Cattrall will be joining the cast of Hulu's new spinoff show, How I Met Your Father, as the future version of Hilary Duff's character, Sophie. Like Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) in How I Met Your Mother, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father. Cattrall, who made headlines earlier this year when it was announced that she wouldn't be returning to the Sex and The City's cast for the spin-off, will parallel Bob Saget, who played the older Ted.

Sophie transports back to 2021, where she and her "close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options," according to Hulu's description of the show.

We wonder if Sophie is more of a Tinder, Hinge or Bumble kind of girl. 

photos
Behind the Scenes of How I Met Your Mother's Emotional Finale

Cattrall posted an Instagram on Nov. 5 to announce the exciting news. "So thrilled to be joining the cast of How I Met Your Father ….. @hulu," she wrote. 

Trending Stories

1

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

2

Kate Beckinsale Subtly Reacts to Theory on Ex Pete Davidson's Allure

3

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

Cattrall isn't the only exciting addition to the cast. Along with Duff, the SATC actress will be joining The Secret Life of the American Teenager's Francia Raisa, Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Suraj Sharma, who will all be playing Sophie's friends.

HIMYM creators and executive producers Craig Thomas and Carter Bays and producer Pam Fryman are back for the new series, which began filming in August. Duff produces and Love, Simon writers, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are series writers. 

Are we ecstatic to hear Cattrall is back on TV? Abso-f**king-lutely. 

Trending Stories

1

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

2

Kate Beckinsale Subtly Reacts to Theory on Ex Pete Davidson's Allure

3

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

4

8 Bombshells from Kanye "Ye" West's Rare Podcast Appearance

5

Lady Gaga Reacts to Patrizia Reggiani's House of Gucci Slam

Latest News

Khloe, Kylie & More Wish "Queen" Kris Jenner Happy 66th Birthday

Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Exclusive

How Lea Michele's Son Ever Inspired Her New Album

Is Jennifer Hudson Set to be the Next Queen of Daytime TV?

8 Bombshells from Kanye "Ye" West's Rare Podcast Appearance

Kim Cattrall Is Back on TV! Find Out Her Next Role

Inside Mindy Kaling’s Diwali Party With Priyanka Chopra and More