Inside Mindy Kaling's Diwali Party With Priyanka Chopra, Meena Harris and More

Mindy Kaling is bringing her closest friends together for a special celebration.
On Wednesday, Nov. 3, The Mindy Project star hosted a pre-Diwali party with Meena Harris and Live Tinted founder Deepica Mutyala to honor one of the major festivals celebrated by Hindus.
"Meena's and Deepica's companies are fabulous, fashionable and shifting culture," Mindy wrote on Instagram. "We hosted some amazing women from our community and got to share stories and celebrate each other (with delicious food and major fashion moments)."
The actress continued, "This couldn't have happened when I first moved to LA over a decade ago, but now we are HERE! Next year will be even bigger."
Guests including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lilly Singh raised a glass to friendship and tradition as they enjoyed dinner and celebrated each other's accomplishments. "Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies," Priyanka shared on Instagram. "Thank you @MindyKaling, @deepica + @Meena for a lovely pre Diwali celebration."
Mindy isn't the only star to host a special party for Diwali. Priyanka appeared to throw a separate celebration on Nov. 4 with guests including Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and Jay Shetty.
"Sending you all love and light," Nick Jonas shared on Instagram with highlights from the evening. "My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."
Fashion model Pritika Swarup also hosted an intimate soiree to celebrate Diwali. "I felt it was time Diwali was celebrated in a larger community as it is one of our major holidays in India," the PRAKTI founder shared. "It is so important in our culture as it celebrates a new year and triumph of good over evil. It signifies peace, prosperity and positivity. It's all about embracing and sharing one's heritage in a way that is meaningful to you."