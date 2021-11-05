Inside Mindy Kaling's Diwali Party With Priyanka Chopra, Meena Harris and More

Watch : What Mindy Kaling Finds "Interesting" About Being a Mother of 2

Mindy Kaling is bringing her closest friends together for a special celebration.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, The Mindy Project star hosted a pre-Diwali party with Meena Harris and Live Tinted founder Deepica Mutyala to honor one of the major festivals celebrated by Hindus.

"Meena's and Deepica's companies are fabulous, fashionable and shifting culture," Mindy wrote on Instagram. "We hosted some amazing women from our community and got to share stories and celebrate each other (with delicious food and major fashion moments)."

The actress continued, "This couldn't have happened when I first moved to LA over a decade ago, but now we are HERE! Next year will be even bigger."

Guests including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lilly Singh raised a glass to friendship and tradition as they enjoyed dinner and celebrated each other's accomplishments. "Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies," Priyanka shared on Instagram. "Thank you @MindyKaling, @deepica + @Meena for a lovely pre Diwali celebration."