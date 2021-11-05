Reign Disick Flashes a Million Dollar Smile in Priceless New Photo

Watch : Scott Disick Hangs With Son Reign Amid Kourtney's Engagement

All hail Reign Disick!

The six-year-old tot clearly knows how to work his angles in this sweet bedtime pic shared by dad Scott Disick on Thursday, Nov. 4. "Goodnight son," Scott captioned an Instagram Story of Reign modeling matching green pajamas. The stylish Reign shows off slicked back hair and a giant grin as he lays back on a fuzzy sofa.

Scott has been spending quality time with his "boyz" Reign and Mason Disick following ex Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker. Already Scott has gone "Hanukkah shopping" with his two sons last month, grabbed dinner with "best friend" Mason and snapped adorable pics of Reign cozying up before bed.

"Almost 2 sleep in his little cocoon," Scott wrote alongside a Nov. 3 Instagram Story of Reign bundled up in a blanket.

Scott previously jetted off to Miami following Halloween weekend, posting boat pics and BTS snapshots of nights out with Mason. While Scott will "always be part of the Kardashian family," per an E! News source, the Talentless founder has apparently been "feeling low" after Kourtney's engagement news.