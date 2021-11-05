People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Twins Steal the Show in Adorable Music Video Cameo

Mariah Carey’s latest single is all about falling in love at Christmas, but our hearts are melting for another reason: the singer’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe, make a special cameo in Mom’s video.

By Kisha Forde Nov 05, 2021 4:18 PMTags
Mariah CareyChristmasNick CannonCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: See Mariah Carey's Daughter in 1st Modeling Campaign

The holiday season is officially here, and we're seeing double the magic this year.
 
Mariah Carey, also known as the queen of the snowy season, dropped the video for her latest single, "Fall in Love at Christmas," which also features singers Khalid and Kirk Franklin, on Friday, Nov. 5.
 
We were already cheerful knowing that the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" diva had another holiday hit up her sleeve—and then we realized that her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, made cameos that have us buzzing with tidings of comfort and joy.
 
Towards the end of the Christmas-centric video, the 10-year-old fraternal twins—whom the singer shares with ex Nick Cannon—pop in to celebrate the festivities alongside their mom and even cuddled with the singer during a heartwarming hug.

The video comes just three days after Apple TV+ announced that Mariah will return to the streaming platform for a new holiday event, her second, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, this December. Mariah first confirmed the good news on Instagram, tagging the streaming service on Nov. 2 with the caption, "The Magic Continues…." 

photos
Mariah Carey's Twins Are the Cutest!

Last year, Mariah brought a merry end to an undeniably rough year with Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special.

Trending Stories

1

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

2

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

3

Kate Beckinsale Subtly Reacts to Theory on Ex Pete Davidson's Allure

The special also featured stars Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and more, so we're counting down the days to see what this year's extravaganza has in store.

But by the looks of the singer's latest music video, we're already off to quite the magical start.

Trending Stories

1

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

2

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

3

Kate Beckinsale Subtly Reacts to Theory on Ex Pete Davidson's Allure

4

Kanye “Ye” West Says Kim Kardashian Is “Still My Wife” Despite Divorce

5

Happy Birthday, Kris Jenner! Relive Her Cutest Grandma Moments

Latest News

George Clooney Calls on Media to Stop Publishing Photos of His Kids

Why So Many Celebs Love Allbirds

Reign Disick Flashes a Million Dollar Smile in Priceless New Photo

Watch Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon's Twins Steal the Show in Sweet Cameo

Exclusive

Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne Expecting First Baby With Austin Moody

Billy Porter Apologizes to Harry Styles For Vogue Dress Remarks

Exclusive

Manny MUA Shares the Beauty of Working as a YouTube Star