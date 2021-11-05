Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Twins Steal the Show in Adorable Music Video Cameo

Watch : See Mariah Carey's Daughter in 1st Modeling Campaign

The holiday season is officially here, and we're seeing double the magic this year.



Mariah Carey, also known as the queen of the snowy season, dropped the video for her latest single, "Fall in Love at Christmas," which also features singers Khalid and Kirk Franklin, on Friday, Nov. 5.



We were already cheerful knowing that the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" diva had another holiday hit up her sleeve—and then we realized that her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, made cameos that have us buzzing with tidings of comfort and joy.



Towards the end of the Christmas-centric video, the 10-year-old fraternal twins—whom the singer shares with ex Nick Cannon—pop in to celebrate the festivities alongside their mom and even cuddled with the singer during a heartwarming hug.

The video comes just three days after Apple TV+ announced that Mariah will return to the streaming platform for a new holiday event, her second, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, this December. Mariah first confirmed the good news on Instagram, tagging the streaming service on Nov. 2 with the caption, "The Magic Continues…."