Billy Porter Apologizes to Harry Styles Over Vogue Dress Comments

Watch : Billy Porter Talks Playing "Male Whitney Houston" on "Pose"

Billy Porter is clarifying his recent remarks about Harry Styles' historic Vogue cover.



Almost two weeks after the Pose star made headlines for addressing the publication's choice of their historic cover star, Billy has offered an apology to the musician—noting that the conversation is much bigger than Harry.



During his Nov. 4 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Billy—sharing that he was surprised his recent comments "blew up" the way they did—said, "Harry Styles, I apologize to you for having your name in my mouth. It's not about you. The conversation is not about you."

In case you may have missed it, the One Direction alum made history in November 2020 as the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue. History stats aside, the move made an even bigger splash since Harry graced the cover wearing a dress. Fast forward to October of this year when Billy, an actor known for his groundbreaking gender-fluid fashion statements, criticized the magazine cover choice, citing the lack of representation.