Taylor Swift to Release "All Too Well" Short Film Featuring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink

We might be OK, but we're not fine at all—Taylor Swift is releasing a short film!

In addition to dropping her re-recorded Red album next Friday, Nov. 12, the superstar singer is set to release a short film for her 10-minute version of "All Too Well" the same day. According to a preview clip from Good Morning America, Swift will star in the visual—which she wrote and directed—alongside Teen Wolf alum Dylan O'Brien and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink.

"November 12," Swift wrote on Instagram along with the short film teaser. "Remember it."

The Grammy winner, who is re-recording her earliest albums amid her ongoing music battle, first announced Red (Taylor's Version) in June. "I've always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken," she wrote in a letter to fans. "It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly."