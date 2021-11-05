People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Taylor Swift to Release "All Too Well" Short Film Featuring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink

With one week left until Taylor Swift drops her re-recorded Red album, the superstar singer is giving fans a look at a short film she directed for "All Too Well," the 10-minute version.

By Jess Cohen Nov 05, 2021 1:47 PMTags
MusicTaylor SwiftCelebrities
Watch: Taylor Swift Dazzles at 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Event

We might be OK, but we're not fine at all—Taylor Swift is releasing a short film!

In addition to dropping her re-recorded Red album next Friday, Nov. 12, the superstar singer is set to release a short film for her 10-minute version of "All Too Well" the same day. According to a preview clip from Good Morning America, Swift will star in the visual—which she wrote and directed—alongside Teen Wolf alum Dylan O'Brien and Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink.

"November 12," Swift wrote on Instagram along with the short film teaser. "Remember it."

The Grammy winner, who is re-recording her earliest albums amid her ongoing music battle, first announced Red (Taylor's Version) in June. "I've always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken," she wrote in a letter to fans. "It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly."

photos
30 Fascinating Facts About Taylor Swift

"The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice," Swift continued. "In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independent and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness. Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past."

Trending Stories

1

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

2

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

3

Kate Beckinsale Subtly Reacts to Theory on Ex Pete Davidson's Allure

Red, originally released in 2012 and beloved by Swifties everywhere for its achingly beautiful lyrics, was supposed to have 30 songs on it. However, a number of them were cut. On the updated version, fans will finally get to hear those unreleased tracks—including the 10-minute version of "All Too Well." The song, a fan favorite, is believed to be a look back on Swift's relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal

Take a look at the teaser clip for the "All Too Well" short film above.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

Red (Taylor's Version) is set for release on Nov. 12.

Trending Stories

1

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

2

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

3

Kate Beckinsale Subtly Reacts to Theory on Ex Pete Davidson's Allure

4

Kanye “Ye” West Says Kim Kardashian Is “Still My Wife” Despite Divorce

5

Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Real Reason He's Taking a Break From Acting

Latest News

Watch Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Short Film Teaser

We Tried the TikTok #Whitedots Hack That Promises to Hypnotize Men

Exclusive

How Kandi Burruss Is Making History With Brand-New Broadway Show

Kanye “Ye” West Says Kim Kardashian Is “Still My Wife” Despite Divorce

Exclusive

Get Supermodel-Level Hair With Winnie Harlow’s Holiday Gift Picks

Sephora's Holiday Savings Event Is Finally Here!

Happy Birthday, Kris Jenner! Relive Her Cutest Grandma Moments