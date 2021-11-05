Kanye “Ye” West Says Kim Kardashian Is “Still My Wife” Despite Divorce

Watch : Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West Her Forever "Inspiration"

Although Kim Kardashian and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, split earlier this year, the "Runaway" rapper referred to the star as his "wife" during the Nov. 4 episode of Revolt TV's Drink Champs.



Recalling a moment where the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum helped him solve a small issue, Ye first referred to Kim by saying, "My wife—'cause she's still my wife—ain't no paperwork." The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the musician back in February after over six years of marriage.

Despite their split—the two who share four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm—have each been supportive of their respective professional endeavors, with Kim attending Ye's promotional DONDA events in August and in turn, most recently, Ye showed his support of the mogul's latest projects, which included her Saturday Night Live hosting debut last month.

During the sit-down, Ye also addressed Kim's SNL buzzworthy episode—since in her monologue, she quipped about divorcing the star because of his "personality."