Kanye “Ye” West Says Kim Kardashian Is “Still My Wife” Despite Divorce

Nine months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, Kanye “Ye” West is still referring to her as his “wife.” As he explained in a recent interview, “I want us to be together.”

Watch: Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West Her Forever "Inspiration"

No paperwork, no problem.
 
Although Kim Kardashian and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, split earlier this year, the "Runaway" rapper referred to the star as his "wife" during the Nov. 4 episode of Revolt TV's Drink Champs.
 
Recalling a moment where the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum helped him solve a small issue, Ye first referred to Kim by saying, "My wife—'cause she's still my wife—ain't no paperwork." The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the musician back in February after over six years of marriage.

Despite their split—the two who share four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm—have each been supportive of their respective professional endeavors, with Kim attending Ye's promotional DONDA events in August and in turn, most recently, Ye showed his support of the mogul's latest projects, which included her Saturday Night Live hosting debut last month.

During the sit-down, Ye also addressed Kim's SNL buzzworthy episode—since in her monologue, she quipped about divorcing the star because of his "personality."

"SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him' because they just wanted to get that bar off," the rapper said. "And I ain't never even seen the papers, we're not even divorced."

"That ain't no joke to me," he added, "My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together."

After filing, viewers saw Kim open up about the split during the final season of KUTWK. Since then, Kanye was briefly linked to Irina Shayk, while Kim has been making headlines with Pete Davidson after the two were spotted holding hands during a trip to Knott's Scary Farm. The outing also came two weeks after the pair locked lips for an SNL sketch, but a source told E! News that they are "just friends."

Ye's latest comments about their relationship comes after a separate source told E! News in mid-October that the singer and reality star are "in a good place."

