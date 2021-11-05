Get Supermodel-Level Hair With Winnie Harlow’s Holiday Gift Guide Picks

We interviewed Winnie Harlow because we think you'll like her picks. Winnie is a paid spokesperson for Paul Mitchell. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you're well into holiday shopping or if you haven't bought a single gift, there's no need to worry if you are not sure what to buy. This is especially true if you're shopping for someone who loves hair and skincare products because supermodel Winnie Harlow has some thoughtful gifts for the beauty enthusiasts on your list. Of course, she has years of modeling experience, trying out all of the top hair and beauty products, and, now she's the Global Ambassador for Paul Mitchell.
Winnie has rocked every hairstyle from super long locks to a pixie cut, so she really knows what's up when it comes to haircare gifts. If you are looking to change up your self-care routine or if you're hunting down a gift for a glamorous friend, Winnie's gift recommendations are so on point.
E!: Tell me about your involvement with Paul Mitchell's latest campaign and why this message is so important to you.
WH: I loved shooting Paul Mitchell's latest Peace, Love & Cruelty-Free campaign, which celebrates the brand's commitment to no animal testing ever. As an animal lover myself, I believe beauty should never come at the expense of animals. I'm proud to be the face of Paul Mitchell as their Global Brand Ambassador and remind others to spread kindness to animals, starting with beauty products that keep their best interest at heart.
E! Are there any essential beauty items for people who travel as much as you do?
WH: Coming with your own shampoo and conditioner is key. Paul Mitchell's Awapuhi Shampoo and The Conditioner are great for travel. Also a hydrating body lotion and lip balm, as traveling can be very drying to the skin.
Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Shampoo
This shampoo is ideal for hair types, especially fine and static-prone locks. It brightens your hair by removing buildup and helps prevent moisture loss. You can even use it as a body wash. This shampoo has 7,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Paul Mitchell The Original Leave-In Conditioner
Smooths hair, reduce static, and prevent dryness with the Paul Mitchell The Original Leave-In Conditioner. It even doubles as a body moisturizer, and you know how much we love a multi-tasking product. This one has 6,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
"I love that The Conditioner balances hair's moisture and improves texture, but it's also lightweight. As a leave-in, it means one less product needed for styling hair," Winnie shared.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Pink Dream Body Cream
This lightweight body cream is an Allure Best of Beauty winner. This watermelon-scented lotion hydrates and smooths the skin without leaving a sticky feel. It has 39.8K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Glow Recipe Glow Lip Pop Lip Balm
Smooth, exfoliate, hydrate, and tint your lips with this Glow Recipe lip balm. It has a subtle pop of color that's universally flattering. The lip balm has 49.8K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
E!: Your mom has years of experience as a hair stylist, what's your favorite product that she has recommended to you?
Growing up, my mom used to do my hair herself and would always deep-condition it no matter what the style was. To this day, deep-conditioning treatments are still a go-to for me. A Paul Mitchell favorite is the Super-Charged Treatment.
Paul Mitchell Moisture Super Charged Treatment
Give your hair the TLC it has been craving with this intensive moisturizing treatment. This incredibly rich formula makes your hair soft, shiny, and much more manageable.
E!: What's a good Paul Mitchell product for someone who's low maintenance, but wants beautiful hair?
WH: Two products that I love and are easy to use are The Conditioner and Sculpting Foam.
Paul Mitchell Flexible Style Sculpting Foam
Winnie explained, "The Sculpting Foam is great too because it's a universal product that can be used for creating curls, keeping hair silky straight, and controlling frizz. It's a one stop product for all hair types for styling that I love."
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
WH: My Birkin. I get the most use out of it and it's my favorite gift.
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
Crystals & Candles.
Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candle, Balance + Harmony
Chesapeake Bay candles have enough aroma to make a noticeable difference in your space without overpowering the room. These comforting, subtle scented candles have 30,500+ five-star Amazon reviews from customers who buy them on repeat. The Balance + Harmony scent smells like water lily pear.
E!:You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
WH: I can't think of a gift for $25 lol, I would have to up it and give some skin care probably. I love good skin care.
Glow Recipe Fruit Babies Bestsellers Kit
A skincare gift set is always appreciated. It's the perfect introduction to new products without the commitment of full-size items. This one has five of the best-selling products from Glow Recipe and has 64K "loves" from Sephora shoppers. The set contains the Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser, Watermelon Glow Pore-Tight Toner, Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask, Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer, and the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask.
True Alchemy Must-Have Magic Trio
Get the smooth, glowing skin you've always wanted with this magical three-piece set. The Celestial Cleanser gently washes away impurities. The Glow Serum miniizes the appearance of pores while it exfoliates, revealing dewy skin. Then, you can seal in all of that magic with the Quench Crème moisturizer.
E!:What is your best advice for gift giving this holiday season?
WH: What is that person's love language? Try to gift off of that. Otherwise, pay attention throughout the year to the things they really desire.
E!: What is your go-to stocking stuffer?
W: Socks, I love socks. I have so many and always want more.
Azue Fuzzy Warm- 6 Pairs
Socks really are a great gift. It's also a good call to just stock up for yourself. This 6-pair set costs just $15, has 6,300+ five-star Amazon reviews, and there are so many color combinations to choose from.
