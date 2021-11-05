See Britney Spears Let Loose During Her "Amazing" Art Museum Outing With Sons Sean and Jayden

Watch : Britney Spears SLAMS Mom for Conservatorship

Britney Spears' presence recently created a starry night, and it had nothing to do with the paintings she saw.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the 39-year-old pop star visited the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Los Angeles with a group that included sons Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15. A source tells E! News they had a "blast" exploring the digitally interactive exhibitions inspired by Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh's iconic work.

"They went through the entire museum, and Britney and her boys all loved it," the insider shares. "They were interacting with the immersive elements throughout the exhibit and had a great time."

This source adds that Britney had no problem taking over the empty venue as if it were the stage at one of her concerts. "Toward the end, Britney and [a friend] started dancing around the middle of the floor, and she was loving it," the individual continues. "They were all having a great time together."

The following day, Britney shared footage to Instagram that showed her strutting her stuff to the exhibit's ambient music. In her caption, the star wrote that it was "amazing" and "so freaking cool" to have the rare night out with loved ones.