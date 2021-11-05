People's Choice Awards

See Britney Spears Let Loose During Her "Amazing" Art Museum Outing With Sons Sean and Jayden

Britney Spears explored a Vincent van Gogh exhibit with sons Sean and Jayden, and she even found a way to make the museum her own personal concert venue.

Britney Spears' presence recently created a starry night, and it had nothing to do with the paintings she saw. 

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the 39-year-old pop star visited the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Los Angeles with a group that included sons Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15. A source tells E! News they had a "blast" exploring the digitally interactive exhibitions inspired by Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh's iconic work.

"They went through the entire museum, and Britney and her boys all loved it," the insider shares. "They were interacting with the immersive elements throughout the exhibit and had a great time."

This source adds that Britney had no problem taking over the empty venue as if it were the stage at one of her concerts. "Toward the end, Britney and [a friend] started dancing around the middle of the floor, and she was loving it," the individual continues. "They were all having a great time together."

The following day, Britney shared footage to Instagram that showed her strutting her stuff to the exhibit's ambient music. In her caption, the star wrote that it was "amazing" and "so freaking cool" to have the rare night out with loved ones. 

"I went with the people who would love me anyways no matter how silly I acted when I opened my mouth !!!" she posted. "The end of the video is me and a friend playing and dancing to the music … don't worry it was VIP so nobody else was there … we got to really play !!!"

It's clear that the "Toxic" vocalist is relishing any time she gets with her teenage sons, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Last month, Britney, who is still dealing with her ongoing conservatorship battle, posted throwback pics of her boys to Instagram. She added the sentimental caption, "So bittersweet to see them get older … why can't they just stay babies forever ??? They will always be MINE !!!!!"

