The Hottest Holiday 2021 Nail Trends, According to Deborah Lippmann

We interviewed Deborah Lippman because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Deborah's own beauty brand. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Wondering what nail colors are going to be in this winter? We've got you covered.
Deborah Lippmann, the legendary celebrity manicurist whose list of clients include Cher, Oprah Winfrey, Lupita Nyong'o, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Winslet and more, shared the biggest trends you'll want to try in the upcoming months. With all the holiday parties you'll be attending real soon, we suggest paying close attention. After all, nobody known nails better than her!
"Certain shades are synonymous with winter and are inspired by the season," Deborah told E! News. "I am seeing both a burst of color combined with muted colors, which is a nice contrast."
According to her, there are five nail trends that are going to be huge this winter. Check those out below.
Deborah Lippmann Blinding Lights
If you love all things glitter, get ready to shine. According to Deborah, "Accenting with a glitter or shimmer is a festive yet subtle way to add some sparkle and elevate your manicure without saying too much." A rose gold, like Blinding Lights, is a soft shade that would look great on a short nail. "It's easier to wear and super festive for the holidays," she said.
Deborah Lippmann She’s A Rebel
You can't go wrong with a classic red or berry nail, which can be achieved with Deborah's She's A Rebel polish. Unless you really want to go for a matte finish, "the shinier the better!" she said. "I typically prefer an ultra-glossy finish because it has a polished, elegant effect."
Deborah Lippmann I’m Coming Out
Metallics with a bit of shimmer is another trend to try this winter. "Applying a micro-shimmer polish gives an added dimension to any manicure and is the perfect festive accessory during the holidays," she says. "It's refined and understated, while maintaining a playful and sophisticated edge." Deborah's I'm Coming Out is a full coverage gunmetal base with mix of blue and pink shimmer.
Deborah Lippmann Fight The Power
Naturally, darker colors are always going to be popular during the colder months. Deborah's Fight The Power polish is a deep green blue that looks sophisticated and is perfect for the season.
Pro tip: "To ensure a streak-free finish, start with one stroke down the center of the nail bed, followed by one stroke on either side and then tip the cap," Deborah says. "Always make sure to use a base coat and topcoat such as Hard Rock from my collection which also helps to strengthen nails. This is critical to the process and really does help maintain the longevity of your manicure."
Deborah Lippmann Can’t Hold Us Down
Lastly, any shade of brown is a must. Terracotta, taupe, caramel—you name it. It's one holiday 2021 trend that Deborah herself is really excited about. "The rich tones of reds, metallic grays and browns are inspired by my roots growing up in the southwest," she shared. "It's a true reflection of the season and articulates abundance and sophistication."
Deborah Lippmann Rich Girl SPF Hand Cream
It's important to take extra care of your nails in the winter as they're more prone to peeling or cracking in the colder months. "Dry, cracked hands are not only unsightly, but they can be extremely painful," Deborah said. "Keep hands well moisturized by washing them in lukewarm water (rather than hot water) and moisturizing often with a hand cream. Also using a Cuticle Oil will keep dry, cracked cuticles at bay."
Looking for more holiday beauty trends? Check out Gold Eyeshadow is One of the Biggest Makeup Trends For Winter 2021 — Here's How to Get the Look.