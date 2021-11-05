Kendall Jenner Is the MVP of Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Softball Game

Watch : Kendall Jenner's Sweet Birthday Tribute to BF Devin Booker

Batting up with the Kardashians!

Kendall Jenner was in family company on Thursday, Nov. 4, when she took the field at Houston's Minute Maid Park as one of the celebrity players in Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation charity softball game. As she made her way out in the baseball arena, she was cheered on by sister Kylie Jenner and niece Stormi Webster, who had come prepared with a sign rooting for the 26-year-old supermodel that read: "Kendall is our MVP!"

Kylie documented Kendall living out her (field of) dreams on Instagram, sharing pictures of herself and Stormi acting as impromptu cheerleaders from the sidelines. In one especially adorable shot, little Stormi was seen holding a giant blue foam finger to let her Auntie Kenny know that she's No. 1 in her books.

"No crying in softball!!!" Kylie wrote in the photo slideshow caption, referencing the iconic line from A League of Their Own.