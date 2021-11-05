People's Choice Awards

Kendall Jenner Is the MVP of Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Softball Game

The supermodel was cheered on by sister Kylie Jenner and niece Stormi Webster when she took the field at this year's Cactus Jack Foundation softball game. Scroll on for photos of the family outing.

Batting up with the Kardashians!

Kendall Jenner was in family company on Thursday, Nov. 4, when she took the field at Houston's Minute Maid Park as one of the celebrity players in Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation charity softball game. As she made her way out in the baseball arena, she was cheered on by sister Kylie Jenner and niece Stormi Webster, who had come prepared with a sign rooting for the 26-year-old supermodel that read: "Kendall is our MVP!"

Kylie documented Kendall living out her (field of) dreams on Instagram, sharing pictures of herself and Stormi acting as impromptu cheerleaders from the sidelines. In one especially adorable shot, little Stormi was seen holding a giant blue foam finger to let her Auntie Kenny know that she's No. 1 in her books.

"No crying in softball!!!" Kylie wrote in the photo slideshow caption, referencing the iconic line from A League of Their Own.

Travis, who is expecting his second child with Kylie, was also on hand to show his support for Kendall. An Instagram Story video posted by the Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed the rapper going full sicko mode with the sign by proudly waving it in the air.

See all the pictures Kylie shared, as well as more highlights from the game, below!

Bob Levey/Getty Images
Go Long

Travis Scott makes for a fierce competitor on the field.

Bob Levey/Getty Images
Batter Up

Kendall is clearly enjoying herself as she hits the ball for a good cause.

Instagram
No. 1 Fan

Stormi Webster is clearly her dad and auntie's biggest fan.

Instagram
A League of Their Own

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul cheers on her big sis who joined the boys for a game of softball.

Bob Levey/Getty Images
Strike a Pose

Even when she's not working, the 26-year-old model still looks camera ready.

