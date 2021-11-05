Trick or Treat: Marvel Is Planning a Halloween Special

Only treats for Gael García Bernal next Halloween.
The actor is set to star in a new MCU special at Disney+ that revolves around the spooky holiday.
On Thursday, Nov. 4, Variety reported that production should begin in early 2022 for the untitled show. While plot details are still masked, sources tell the publication that Gael will play a character based on Werewolf by Night.
The Mozart in the Jungle performer most recently starred in the M. Night Shyamalan film Old and has a bunch of goodies coming his way. Next year he will join the HBO Max series Station Eleven, as well as play a part in the Jennifer Lopez film, The Mother.
The Halloween special is just one more holiday based project that Marvel is featuring at Disney+. On Nov. 24, Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld will arrive on the streamer with their much-anticipated six-part series, Hawkeye.
Avengers fans will get to see Jeremey reprising his role as Clint Barton. In the show, the arrow-slinging superhero just wants to get back to his family for Christmas, but a criminal conspiracy threatens to stop him. That's when a 22-year-old skilled archer named Kate, played by Hailee, comes along and shakes up a lot in Clint's jingle bell plans.
