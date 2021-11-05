People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

You's Scott Speedman Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann

Scott Speedman is officially a dad! The You actor has welcomed his first child with girlfriend Lindsay Rae. See below for photos of their adorable baby girl.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 05, 2021 12:27 AMTags
BabiesPregnanciesScott SpeedmanCelebritiesYou
Watch: Netflix's "You": Are Joe & Love Really Soulmates? The Cast Says...

Oh, you.

Scott Speedman has even more love in his life after welcoming his first child, a daughter named Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman, with girlfriend Lindsay Rae Hofmann. The baby girl was born at home on Oct. 26 at 8:33 a.m.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Nov. 4, the Grey's Anatomy actor announced his daughter's arrival alongside two photos of himself with the newborn. One picture showed the You actor lying face to face with little Pfeiffer in bed, while he was shown cradling the infant in his arm in another shot.

"In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann," Speedman wrote in the caption, tagging Hoffman's Instagram account. "Awe."

In a post of her own, Hoffman said that their daughter arrived weighing 6.6 lbs. and raved about how she and Speedman already head over heels for their little bundle of joy.

"Pfeiffer, for her heart to always feel connected to the nature and sea & Lucia, to forever be our little 'light,'" she shared alongside a carousel of black-and-white portraits that featured their daughter. "We love you little Pfeiff @scottspeedman."

photos
2021 Celebrity Babies

The new parents first announced that they were expecting in May, when Hoffman posted a photo of her pregnant belly in celebration of Mother's Day. She wrote at the time, "In full bloom. Baby girl Speedman coming soon."

Trending Stories

1

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

2

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

3

Look Back on Starbucks' Holiday Cups Over the Years

Since then, Speedman and Hoffman, who went Instagram official with their relationship in 2017, have busy preparing for their daughter's arrival.

"I'm tremendously excited," Speedman, 46, told People mid-October. "I probably wasn't ready as a younger guy, and now I'm ready to sort of give over to it. The timing just feels great."

Calling Hoffman an "amazing" partner, he added, "I'm aware that I don't have to do the heavy lifting so I'm a coach and support team for my girl. We're just trying to get everything ready."

Trending Stories

1

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

2

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

3

Dave Portnoy Denies Allegations That He's a "Sexual Deviant"

4

Where Nick Lachey Stands With Ex Jessica Simpson After Her Memoir

5

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Secret to His and Blake Lively's 9-Year Marriage

Latest News

Dakota Johnson Says Cancel Culture Is a "F--king Downer"

Trick or Treat: Marvel Is Planning a Halloween Special

You's Scott Speedman Welcomes His First Child

Susan Kelechi Watson Has Written a This Is Us Episode

Fantasy Island to Remain Open for Business Thanks to a Season 2

Daniel Radcliffe & Emma Watson First Days on Harry Potter Set

18 Can't-Miss Deals From Nordstrom's Early Black Friday Sale