This Is Us' Susan Kelechi Watson Reveals She's Written an Episode for the Final Season

This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson isn't just in front of the camera this season, she's at the writing desk as well. In an Instagram post from Nov. 4, Watson, who plays the role of Beth, revealed that she had written an episode for the final season of the beloved television series. Episode 606, "Our Little Island Girl: Part Two," was written by Watson along with show writer, Eboni Freeman.

The series' producer, Daniel Fogelman approached Watson to write the episode. "Daniel Fogelman who called me up and said 'I know you wanna write...wanna write this episode?" she noted on Instagram.

We're still wiping our tears, as the celebrity-filled drama, starring Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, announced that the show's sixth season would be its last back in May.