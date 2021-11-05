People's Choice Awards

Fantasy Island to Remain Open For Business Thanks to a Season 2 Renewal

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Fox announced that the reboot of Fantasy Island will return for a second season. But you won't have to wait until 2022 for a new episode!

Don't check out of Fantasy Island just yet.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Fox confirmed that the reboot of the classic drama will get a second season. The new Fantasy Island, starring Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the original series' star Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalbán), is set to have its second season debut in 2022.

Now, before you start your countdown, we're happy to report that viewers can revisit the waterlocked locale thanks to an upcoming holiday episode.

For those who need a refresher, 2021's Fantasy Island is a modern take on the famous drama, where guests dreams are fulfilled—which often causes unexpected results.

And it seems as though the two-hour holiday special is no exception, as the upcoming episode, titled "Welcome to the Snow Globe," features a businesswoman (guest star Lindsey Kraft) with the fantasy of meeting Mr. Right over a perfect Christmas. Per the network, this guest's fantasy will test Roarke in more ways than one.

We aren't the only ones thrilled by Fantasy Island's renewal, as Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at Fox, called the reboot "the perfect wish fulfillment and escape we all needed this summer."

"And, like all good things, it left us wanting more," he continued. "We're so happy to have Elena Roarke, Ruby Akuda and everyone on Fantasy Island open their world again for a brief visit this winter and for a longer stay next year."

Laura Magruder/FOX

While we wait for the holiday special, which premieres Dec. 21, get an update on your other favorite shows below!

