Ghosts' Richie Moriarty Teases What's Next for Pete After That Emotional Reunion

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Ghosts star Richie Moriarty discussed what's to come for scoutmaster Pete after learning the truth about his wife. See what he had to say!

By Alyssa Ray Nov 05, 2021 2:00 AM
Ghosts may be one of the top comedies this season, but the Nov. 4 episode had us reaching for the tissues.

In the new episode, viewers learned how exactly fan-favorite scoutmaster Pete (Richie Moriarty) got that pesky arrow through his neck: One of his scouts shot him during an archery safety lecture. Brutal.

Following this flashback, Pete revealed to Woodstone Mansion's living resident Sam (Rose McIver) that he was feeling nostalgic as his death day approached. After some begging from the sweet-natured ghost, Sam decided to invite Pete's widow to Woodstone Mansion. Of course, as Sam's husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) predicted, the visit brought about some unexpected drama. Namely, Pete's wife admitted to having an affair with Pete's best friend, who is now her husband.

Despite initially being furious, Pete was reminded that forgiveness is a key trait of being a scout, which inspired him to accept his wife's apology. It also helped that his daughter arrived with her son, who is also a scout named Pete, and joined in on a celebration of life for the deceased guy.

Though this episode was incredibly moving, we were left with one big question: Why didn't this reunion allow Pete to move on to the other side? And, in an exclusive chat with E! News, Richie revealed that he is just as confused as we are.

"It's a great question and, honestly, I don't know," he said. "I think our writers definitely have ideas in mind—and I'm sure down the road some of us will move on—but, you know, for now, I don't know either."

On his character's decision to forgive his unfaithful wife, Richie noted that he couldn't love it more, as it allowed Pete to finally put the past behind him.

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS 2021

"I think it takes him a moment to realize her life is still going on," he reflected, "and yes, there was a betrayal before I died, but do you want your wife to be alone for the rest of her life? No. You you do want her to find happiness and to be happy long-term."

While this closure wasn't enough to get him, as the ghosts say, "sucked off," it has opened new doors for Pete at Woodstone Mansion. Per Richie, viewers can expect to see a single Pete, who is definitely ready to mingle.

"He has seen himself—up until this point—as a married man; his wife was still out there" he said. "And now that his wife, he knows, has moved on, I think Pete is now like, 'Okay, that was a chapter of my life. But now if I'm going to be here, especially for all eternity, a love life is something I want to explore.'"

Ghosts airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

