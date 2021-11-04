Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Reveals Why Her Teachers Told Her She Could “Never” Do a Period Show

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Nicola Coughlan On Show's Success & S2 Secrets

Don't mind your teachers, Nicola. As Lady Violet would say, "There is nothing you cannot do."

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the Regency-era drama, revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter for its Next Gen list that she never thought she would would star in a period piece, thanks to some feedback she received in drama school. "I was told, categorically, I would never do period drama," the actress recalled. "They told me, ‘Your face is too modern.' I have no idea to this day what that means."

Not only does Nicola star in the Emmy Award-winning Shondaland series, which Netflix renewed through season four, she also stars in the streamer's 1990s-set hit Derry Girls.

Though Nicola didn't expect to star in a period piece at all, the rest of the cast, including castmate Pheobe Dynevor—who also made the THR list—didn't expect the enormous response the show received.