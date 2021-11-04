People's Choice Awards

Hawkeye Teaser: Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld Face an "Avengers-Level Threat"

Disney+ just released a new teaser for Marvel’s Hawkeye with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. Take a look at all the fun details before the six part series debuts Nov. 24.

Here comes Hawkeye, here comes Hawkeye right down the MCU lane.

Disney+ just released the latest teaser for the holiday six-part series starring Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate), and it looks like it is going to be one bumpy sleigh ride.

The teaser for the buddy—cop show sheds light on the questionable pairing as pointed out by Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), who asks them, "So, Kate is helping you with an Avengers level threat?"

"He's my partner," Kate tries to correct her, to which Clint quickly replies back, "That's kind of a stretch."

Marvel's new teaser for Hawkeye, which will debut Nov. 24, sees Jeremey reprising his role as the arrow-slinging Avenger. Clint just wants to get back to his family for Christmas, but a criminal conspiracy threatens to stop him. That is when Kate comes along. The new character is a 22-year-old skilled archer. Oh, and just also happens to be his biggest fan. 

photos
Origin Stories: How Marvel Cast All Of Your Favorite Superheroes

"You want to be a superhero? You put your life in danger," Clint tells Kate while trying to position himself as the leader of the duo. In a response that hints to the audience who is going to bad cop versus good cop in this buddy show, she teases with a smirk, "There's also cool costumes and trick arrows."

Looks like this is going to be one interesting holiday gathering!

The six-part series cast members also include Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and Alaqua Cox.

