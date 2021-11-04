Hawkeye Teaser: Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld Face an "Avengers-Level Threat"

Watch : "Avengers: Endgame" Stars Being Hilarious for 3 Minutes Straight

Here comes Hawkeye, here comes Hawkeye right down the MCU lane.

Disney+ just released the latest teaser for the holiday six-part series starring Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate), and it looks like it is going to be one bumpy sleigh ride.

The teaser for the buddy—cop show sheds light on the questionable pairing as pointed out by Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), who asks them, "So, Kate is helping you with an Avengers level threat?"

"He's my partner," Kate tries to correct her, to which Clint quickly replies back, "That's kind of a stretch."

Marvel's new teaser for Hawkeye, which will debut Nov. 24, sees Jeremey reprising his role as the arrow-slinging Avenger. Clint just wants to get back to his family for Christmas, but a criminal conspiracy threatens to stop him. That is when Kate comes along. The new character is a 22-year-old skilled archer. Oh, and just also happens to be his biggest fan.