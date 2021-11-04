Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy Denies Allegations That He's a "Sexual Deviant"

Dave Portnoy is denying Business Insider's report about his alleged sexual interactions.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, the Barstool Sports president issued a video response to Twitter in which he vehemently denied that he has done "anything remotely non-consensual." Portnoy went so far as to call the Business Insider article a "hit piece." He said it includes "serious allegations painting me really as a sexual deviant" Portnoy also claims that the journalist who wrote the piece was working to "fulfill the narrative she had already decided on before she had ever started this article."

He claimed, "I know cancel culture has been coming for me for a decade, this is just the next iteration but she knew what she wanted to write and she was going to find the narrative to fit it from day one."

Portnoy addressed the allegations made by a woman who goes by the pseudonym Madison in the article. According to Madison, she connected with Portnoy on social media when she was 20, and they developed a rapport before he bought her a ticket to visit him at his home in Nantucket in July 2020. She said that during her visit, they had sex, which she described as "rough" and "painful" in text messages to an unnamed friend reviewed by Business Insider.