Happy Birthday, Kris Jenner! Relive Her Cutest Moments With All 10 Grandkids

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 05, 2021 11:00 AMTags
No one else can make being a mom-ager and grandmother look so good. 

The one and only Kris Jenner celebrates her 66th birthday today, Nov. 5, and the multi-tasking matriarch always makes time for her 10 grandkids. From sweet moments with eldest grandchild Mason Disick to spending quality time with Khloe Kardashian and three-year-old True Thompson, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians powerhouse puts family first

Penelope Disick and Reign Disick have joined Kris at luxe events, while North West, Chicago West and Saint West have sat front row at various runways with their grandma and parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. And, Kris has even agreed with Kim's belief that her youngest Psalm West has a spiritual connection to Kris' late husband, Robert Kardashian Sr

Plus, besties Dream Kardashian and Stormi Webster always let their granny in on their playdates. 

As Kris gets ready to welcome her eleventh grandchild—thanks to Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy—Kris is looking to the future of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. 

In honor of Kris' big day, take a look back on her cutest grandma moments below. 

Instagram
Three Generations

Kris shared a sweet throwback pic with Kourtney and Penelope to celebrate her "little cutie pie granddaughter"'s birthday in June. 

Instagram
True Love

Kris got a smooch from True in the pool for a glam granny day.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Christmas Candid Family Photo

Kim and kids Saint, Psalm, North and Chicago all played with grandma Kris over Christmas 2020. 

Instagram
Saint's Sunshine

Kris penned a moving ode to grandson Saint on his fifth birthday in Dec. 2020. "Happy birthday to my sweet angel boy grandson Saint!!! You are such an incredible sweet soul and such a huge piece of my heart and I am so very proud of you!" Kris wrote. "I can't believe you are five years old today and another reminder of how fast time goes by and how blessed I am to have such a big beautiful family and to be able to share life with you and your sweet smile and tender heart and amazing attitude. You are such a beautiful example to all of your cousins and your brother and sisters and I can't wait to see you grow up! I love you Sainty more than you will ever imagine . You are my sunshine." 

Instagram
Pink Party

"Happy third birthday to our beautiful, sweet, kind, loving, precious True!!" Kris wrote to celebrate the toddler's third birthday. "You are such an incredible blessing and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow. You have the sweetest soul, just like your mommy, and you make us all smile every day!" 

Instagram
Glam Squad

Khloe, Kris and True looked gorgeous in a sweet backyard pic. 

Instagram
Easter Sunday

Kris spent Easter with her "precious little angel," granddaughter Chicago.

Instagram
Stylish Duo

Kris wore a chic leopard print blazer while Reign rocked a bomber jacket. 

Instagram
Big Boy

For Psalm's birthday on May 9, Kris shared a series of sweet pics with her youngest grandson...for now. "Your tender spirit brightens every day!!! You bring such happiness to us," Kris captioned. "Being your Grandmother is my greatest gift and I love you more than you will ever know!!!"

Instagram
Throwback Smiles

True was just an infant when Kris snapped this adorable swimsuit pic. 

Instagram
Psalm Song
Baby Psalm has grown up right before our eyes, and as grandma Kris says, Psalm is "the light of our lives"!
Instagram
Make It Reign

Kris held Reign at a glam function. 

Instagram
Carousel Ride

Kris shared that Reign and Mason are "the most amazing grandsons." 

Instagram
Just Peesh-y

Kris' "most thoughtful" granddaughter Penelope has been ride or die with Granny since she was a baby!

Instagram
Stealing Hearts

Kris spent time with Rob's daughter Dream, thankful that "God chose me to be your Grandmother" in a heartfelt birthday tribute. 

Instagram
Rock On

Mason showed off his tongue in a hilarious selfie. 

Instagram
Grown Ups Only

Kris hugged her eldest grandson Mason close at a cocktail party. 

Instagram
Matching Date

Kris and Chicago both rocked pink dresses in a cute candid pic. 

Instagram
Date Night

Kris rocked a sleek ensemble for a night out while holding Psalm.

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Fierce Fendi

Kris Jenner and granddaughter North West posed together while shooting photos for Fendi. North is learning from the best!

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Pastel Princesses (Perfection)

Kris and granddaughter Dream Kardashian celebrated North West and Penelope Disick's unicorn birthday party together. Snuggled up for some fun in the backyard, the cute unicorn in Kris' lap surely steals the show!

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Christmas Koala

While celebrating at the family's iconic Christmas Party in 2018, Kris stopped to take a sweet snap with daughter Khloe Kardashian and granddaughter True Thompson. No one does Christmas quite like the Kardashians!

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Matching Magic

Kris posed with her granddaughter Penelope in beautiful matching outfits while at home. When life gives you lemons, take a cute picture with your granddaughter!

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Saint Smooches

This adorable moment shows that no matter where Grandma is, the kids are missing her! Baby Saint West really seized the moment to give Kris a quick peck.

Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com
Pony Play

For Mason Disick's second birthday party, this loving grandma helped her grandson ring around the rosy on a pony!

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Silly Selfies

While on a tropical vacation in 2018, Kris posed with daughter Khloe and granddaughter True while they all stuck their tongues out. Looks like silliness runs in the family!

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Psalm Sweetness

Kris paused to share a sweet moment with her youngest grandson, Psalm West, giving him a gentle kiss on the cheek. Look at that cute face!

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Birthday Energy

Watch out for dinosaurs! This cute duo had too much fun together celebrating Saint's second birthday. The Jurassic themed party couldn't scare him as long as Grandma had his back!

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Backyard Giggles

Three peas in a pod! Kris spent some time with Khloe and True outside relaxing. 

Kris Jenner/Instagram
Pink Sweater Snuggles

While out to dinner with son Rob Kardashian and his adorable daughter Dream, the family snapped a quick photo complete with some Grandma snuggles. Look at that incredible pink sweater!

