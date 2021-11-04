Watch Gal Gadot React to Landing Evil Queen Role in Live-Action Snow White Film

Watch : Gal Gadot Says Ryan Reynolds Was Funniest Part of "Red Notice"

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the most badass of them all?

Just hours after it was announced Gal Gadot is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney's upcoming live-action film Snow White, the mother of three exclusively confirmed the news last night and gushed to E! News about her upcoming role.

"I am very, very excited to get in the shoes of the Evil Queen and to stand in front of the mirror and bring this character to life," Gadot explained during E! News' Daily Pop episode on Thursday, Nov. 4, while at the red carpet premiere for Netflix action movie, Red Notice.

And, Gadot's Red Notice co-stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Ryan Reynolds certainly don't want to mess with the future Evil Queen—or Gadot IRL, for that matter.

"I can tell you now: Gal, because she's a badass and I'm a smart man," Johnson joked as to which of the three actors would win in a fight. "I'll give you a better one: Wonder Woman fights Black Adam, fights Deadpool. Who wins? Again, Black Adam would kick the s––t out of all them. I'm kidding."