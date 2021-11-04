Siesta Key's Chloe Trautman Is Engaged: See Her Emerald Ring

Watch : E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

Chloe Trautman has officially found her forever soulmate.

On Thursday, Nov. 4, the Siesta Key star surprised fans when she announced her engagement to boyfriend Christopher Long.

"Yesterday I said YES to my soulmate in Fairyland," she wrote while showcasing her new bling from Utah's Bryce Canyon. "Chris took us on an 8.2 mile loop trail that was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life—mentally and physically. The emotional release after finishing this hike was indescribable."

Chloe, 26, continued, "As I was standing at the overlook reflecting over all the emotions I felt throughout this hike, I heard Chris say my name and I turned around and there he was down on one knee. We both kind of blacked out and I remember breaking down in tears and saying how crazy this is! He asked me to marry him and I said YES!"

While Siesta Key viewers have yet to meet Chris on TV, Chloe explained in her post that she knew the entrepreneur was "the one" from the very beginning. Now, she can't wait to spend the rest of her life with her "best friend."