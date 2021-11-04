Sofia Richie Is Getting "Very Serious" With Elliot Grainge: "They've Talked About Getting Engaged"

Sofia Richie and her boyfriend, music executive Elliot Grainge, are living in perfect harmony.
According to a source close to 23-year-old model, the couple are "very serious" about their relationship—so much so that they've already start thinking about taking it to the next level.
"They have talked about getting engaged and it's something that Sofia wants and is looking forward to," the insider exclusively tells E! News. "They are a great match and it's going really well. Sofia and Elliot currently live together and the adjustment has been so easy and seamless."
The source adds that the two have bonded over their shared passions for food and traveling, and Sofia "loves to cook for Elliot and plan fun things for them to do."
"They have truly formed a solid bond recently and Sofia loves that they don't have any drama," says the source. "She loves how chill and calm Elliot is and they have a lot of fun together, even when they're just being low-key at home."
The twosome were first linked earlier this year when they were spotted on a takeout date at Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. Though Elliot, 27, had previously appeared on Sofia's Instagram in a friendly elevator selfie, Sofia went public with their romance in April by posting a series of PDA-packed photos that included a shot of herself kissing her new man.
Much like Sofia, whose dad is legendary singer and American Idol judge Lionel Richie, Elliot is also musical royalty: The founder of record label 10K Projects is the son of Lucian Grainge, CEO of Universal Music Group.
A source previously told E! News that Sofia and Elliot "have known each other for years" due to their fathers being friends but "weren't close growing up." They started hanging out this year and sparks flew.
As for Lionel, the insider said that the four-time Grammy winner "completely adores" Elliot and approves of the blossoming relationship.
"He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together," the source said, explaining that they're "all family friends."
Added the insider, "It's going well."