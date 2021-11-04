Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Secret to His and Blake Lively's 9-Year Marriage

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

As the Free Guy star—who wed Blake in September 2012 and has since welcomed three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2—put it, "We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends."



And although Ryan once declared he was "not one for vomiting declarations of sentiment out across the airwaves," it's fair to say that in recent history, he's warmed up to the idea.

The most recent example? Ryan, who was honored as an entertainment and entrepreneurship innovator at this year's WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards gushed about his wife during his acceptance speech.