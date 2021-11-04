People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Best Deals from Pottery Barn, West Elm & Williams Sonoma's Warehouse Sales

Save up to 70% on holiday décor, entertaining essentials, bedding, furniture and more home must-haves!

By Emily Spain Nov 04, 2021 7:19 PMTags
Life/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Daily DealsShop SalesShop Home
E-Comm: Pottery Barn Brands SaleE! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy Friday Eve!

With the weekend in sight, it's time to treat yourself for a job well done with this week. Thankfully, Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma and Mark & Graham are all having warehouse sales, so you can shop 'til you drop with less guilt. 

Since are so many incredible deals to be had, we scoured all of the sales and rounded up our favorite deals on bedding, furniture, glassware, entertaining essentials and holiday décor.

Scroll below to check out our picks!

read
20 Unexpected Wayfair Home Finds Under $100

Alexandra Round Marble Pedestal Dining Table

It's not often that you can score $200 off a Pottery Barn dining table! This gorgeous table will make a great addition to any room.

$999
$799
Pottery Barn

Hydrocotton Organic Quick-Dry Towels

Stock up the guest bedroom with these quick-drying towels made with 100% organic Turkish cotton.

Starting at $2
Pottery Barn

Trending Stories

1

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

2

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

3

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Secret to His and Blake Lively's 9-Year Marriage

Luxe Faux Fur Pillow Cover

Add some texture to your bed or couch with these faux fur pillows that come in a bunch of versatile hues.

$56
$27-$56
Pottery Barn

Atticus Metal Floor Lamp

Need extra lighting? This stylish lamp will add a touch of luxury and soft lighting to any room.

$329
$263
Pottery Barn

Mason Stoneware Bowls

Upgrade your dining set with these modern stoneware bowls.

$8-$32
$6-$32
Pottery Barn

Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Deep Covered Baker

Just in time for cooking the Thanksgiving turkey or chicken, this enameled stoneware baker is safe for the oven, broiler, freezer and microwave. Plus, the tight-fitting lid seals in moisture for extra scrumptious meals.

$150
$100
Williams Sonoma

Dream Brushed Organic Cotton Duvet Cover

Whether your bedroom or the guest bedroom needs an update, this 100% organic cotton sateen duvet cover will make any space look like an inviting sanctuary.

$129-$159
$103-$127
Pottery Barn

Manor Glass & Iron Square Pendant

Available in three sophisticated finishes, this pendant will add a nice touch to any room.

$399
$319
Pottery Barn

Esme Glassware

These gorgeous colorful glasses will make any beverage that much more festive. 

$13-$100
$10-$95
West Elm

St. Jude Sherpa Pom Pom Throw

Up the cozy factor of your room with these pom pom throws! Plus, they make great gifts.

$60
$42
West Elm

Zwilling Gourmet 7-Piece Knife Set

If you've ever wanted to splurge on a quality knife set, now is the time to treat yourself or the Top Chef in your life.

$390
$170
Williams Sonoma

Customizable Velvet Stockings

Available in three sizes and four luxe-looking colors, these velvet stockings will make your mantel look festive AF! Plus, you can customize them with your family member's names.

$20-$30
$12-$18
West Elm

Henley Leather Chair

Choose from over 15 leather options to cover this statement accent chair. Plus, the kiln-dried wood frame makes it extra durable.

$949-$2,249
West Elm

Instant Pot 6-Qt. Duo Plus Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

The Instant Pot makes mealtime easier, faster and more delicious. It functions as a 9-in-1 pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer.

$120
$99
Williams Sonoma

Crinkle Velvet Duvet Cover & Shams

We've been eyeing this velvet duvet and sham set for weeks, so you know it's already in our cart. Perfect for adding texture and an extra layer of coziness during the colder months.

$180
$90
West Elm

Cece Coffee Table

We love the sleek look of this modern coffee table and how it's only $150!

$299
$150
West Elm

Ready for more deals? Check out today's best sales.

Trending Stories

1

Stormi Webster Hangs With Travis Scott's Grandma During Hometown Visit

2

Social Media Reacts To Dolly Parton's Rare Photo of Husband Carl Dean

3

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Secret to His and Blake Lively's 9-Year Marriage

4

Where Nick Lachey Stands With Ex Jessica Simpson After Her Memoir

5

Lady Gaga Reacts to Patrizia Reggiani's House of Gucci Slam

Latest News

See the Sexy Trailer for Season 2 of 12 Dates of Christmas

Exclusive

Inside Sofia Richie's "Very Serious" Relationship With Elliot Grainge

Exclusive

Gemma Chan & Kit Harington Talk Eternals, Parenthood & More

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Secret to His and Blake Lively's 9-Year Marriage

The Best Deals from Pottery Barn & West Elm's Warehouse Sales

Exclusive

Gymnast Jordan Chiles Says Media Had "Wrong" Reaction to Simone's Exit

Sofia Richie’s Clothing Line Is Affordable, Chic & Easy-To-Wear